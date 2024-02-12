Coroner's officers searching for family of 62-year-old Leeds man found dead issue public appeal
Investigations are undertaken by coroners into any deaths reported to them where it is thought that the circumstances were violent or unnatural, the cause is unknown, or the person died while in state detention.
Coroner's officers not only help with those investigations but are also responsible for contacting a person’s nearest relative after their death.
Wakefield Coroner's Office is appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of Rick Martin, aged 62, of Noster Terrace, Leeds LS11 8QF who died on January 18, 2024.
They are also seeking information to locate the family of Mary Edwards, aged 77, from Potovens Lane, Wakefield, WF2 0QG who died on Friday, February 2 2024.
Anyone with any information should contact Wakefield Coroner’s Office on 01924 302180.