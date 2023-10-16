Coroner's officers searching for family of 49-year-old Leeds man issue public appeal
Coroner’s officers are seeking the family of a Leeds man who has died.
Investigations are undertaken by coroners into any deaths reported to them where it is thought that the circumstances were violent or unnatural, the cause is unknown, or the person died while in state detention. Coroner's officers not only help with those investigations but are also responsible for contacting a person’s nearest relative after their death.
Wakefield Coroner's Office is appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of Philip Quigley, 49, of Parkstone Avenue, Leeds, who died on the October 12.
Anyone with any information should contact Wakefield Coroner's office on 01924 302180.