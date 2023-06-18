Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Coroner's office issues appeal to help trace relatives of Leeds woman who has died aged 88

The coroner’s office has issued an appeal to find the family of an elderly Leeds woman who has sadly passed away.
By Charles Gray
Published 18th Jun 2023, 04:45 BST- 1 min read

Coroner’s officers are appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of Shirley Reedman, 88, of Oldfield Lane, Leeds, who died on June 11, 2023.

Anyone with any information should contact Wakefield Coroner's office on 01924 302180.

Investigations are undertaken by coroners into deaths and their officers are also responsible for contacting a person’s nearest relative after their death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the coroner's office in Wakefield
