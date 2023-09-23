Coroner's appeal to find relatives of deceased Leeds man
The coroner’s office is hoping to trace the relatives of a Leeds man who died earlier this week.
Bernard Daniels, aged 78, of Shakespeare Road, Guiseley, died on September 18. There are no suspicious circumstances reported into his death, but so far no members of his family have been found.
Wakefield Coroner’s Office has now sent out an appeal in the hope of reaching his relatives. Anyone with any information is being asked to contact the coroner’s office on 01924 302180.