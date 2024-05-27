Wakefield coroner searching for families of two Leeds men found dead issue public appeal
Investigations are undertaken by coroners into any deaths reported to them where it is thought that the circumstances were violent or unnatural, the cause is unknown, or the person died while in state detention.
Coroner's officers not only help with those investigations but are also responsible for contacting a person’s nearest relative after their death.
The team at Wakefield Coroner’s Office is currently appealing for the public to help in tracing any known relatives of Eamon Murphy, aged 71, of Cromwell Heights, Thealby Close, Leeds, LS9 7SQL who died on May 20, 2024.
They are also appealing to locate the family of Paul Barrett, aged 70, of Hardy Court, Morley, Leeds, LS27 8HT who passed away on May 3, 2024.
As well as Sandra Buchanan, aged 57, of Wood Street, Castleford, WF10 1LN who died on May 17, 2024 and Linda Champion, aged 74, of Wharfedale Rise, Wakefield, WF3 1AX who died on May 4, 2024.
Anyone with any information should contact Wakefield Coroner’s Office on 01924 302180.
