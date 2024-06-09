Leeds and Wakefield: Coroner searching for families of three men found dead
Coroner’s officers are appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of three people.
They are:
* Malcolm Donald Poole, 71, from Broadway, Wakefield, WF2 8AA who sadly passed away on Friday 31 May 2024.
* Gordon De Fontenay, 71, from Moorland Road, Leeds, LS6 1AL who sadly passed away on Sunday 2 June 2024.
* Richard Walpole, 48, from Thorpe Crescent, Leeds, LS10 4DX who sadly passed away on Thursday 23 May 2024.
Anyone with any information should contact Wakefield Coroner’s Office on (01924) 302180.
