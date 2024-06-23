Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coroner’s officers are appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of four people.

They are:

* Susan Lane, 79, from Chiltern Drive, Pontefract, WF7 7DW who sadly passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

* Leslie Rothery, 73, from Barncroft Court, Seacroft, Leeds, LS14 1HT who sadly passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

* Richard Beck, 80, from St Matthias Court, Leeds, LS4 2EE who sadly passed away on Monday, June 17, 2024.

* Raymond Warwick, aged 80, of Broad Lane Close, Leeds, LS13 2UD who sadly passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.