Leeds and Pontefract: Coroner searching for families of four people found dead

Coroner’s officers are appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of four people.

They are:

* Susan Lane, 79, from Chiltern Drive, Pontefract, WF7 7DW who sadly passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

* Leslie Rothery, 73, from Barncroft Court, Seacroft, Leeds, LS14 1HT who sadly passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

* Richard Beck, 80, from St Matthias Court, Leeds, LS4 2EE who sadly passed away on Monday, June 17, 2024.

* Raymond Warwick, aged 80, of Broad Lane Close, Leeds, LS13 2UD who sadly passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

Anyone with any information should contact Wakefield Coroner’s Office on 01924 302180.

