Coroner launches appeal to trace family members after deaths of four men from Leeds and Wakefield
Coroner’s officers in Wakefield are trying to find any known relatives of two men from Leeds as well as one from Wakefield and one from Normanton.
The details of the four men are listed below:
- Stephen Martin, aged 64, from Speak Close, Wakefield, WF1 4TG, died on March 10, 2024.
- Roderick Macdonald, aged 87, from Leasowe Court, Woodhouse Hill, Leeds, LS10 2EF, died on Sunday 10 March 2024.
- Keith Belton, aged 80, from Attlee Court Care Home, Attlee Street, Normanton, WF6 1DL who died on Monday 11 March 2024.
- William Henry Heywood, aged 71, from Springbank Crescent, Gildersome, Leeds, LS27 7DN who died on Monday 11 March 2024.
Anyone with any information should contact Wakefield Coroner’s Office on 01924 302180.
Investigations are undertaken by coroners into any deaths reported to them where it is thought that the circumstances were violent or unnatural, the cause is unknown, or the person died while in state detention.
Coroner's officers not only help with those investigations but are also responsible for contacting a person’s nearest relative after their death.
