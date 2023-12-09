Coroner's officers are appealing for help in tracing any known family or relatives of two women who died in November.

Wakefield Coroner's Office has issued a public appeal for information on the relatives of two women from Leeds and Wakefield. Picture: Dan Rowlands/SWNS.com

The Coroner’s office is called to investigate any deaths reported to them where it is believed that the circumstances were unnatural or violent, the cause is unknown, or the person died while in prison, police custody or in any other type of state detention.

They also have a duty to contact the nearest surviving relatives of the person.

Wakefield Coroner's Office has issued a public appeal for information on the relatives of two women from Leeds and Wakefield. Picture: Dan Rowlands/SWNS.com

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Coroner's office in Wakefield are asking for help to find the relatives of Angela Kelly, aged 40, from Wakefield, who lived at York House Hotel on Drury Lane, Wakefield. She died on November 23.

They are also looking for family of Geraldine Malloy, aged 60, from Pepper Mills, Harrogate Road in Leeds, who died on Thursday December 5.