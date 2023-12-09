Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Coroner issues appeal for help finding relatives of two women from Leeds and Wakefield who died recently

Coroner's officers are appealing for help in tracing any known family or relatives of two women who died in November.

Wakefield Coroner's Office has issued a public appeal for information on the relatives of two women from Leeds and Wakefield. Picture: Dan Rowlands/SWNS.comWakefield Coroner's Office has issued a public appeal for information on the relatives of two women from Leeds and Wakefield. Picture: Dan Rowlands/SWNS.com
The Coroner’s office is called to investigate any deaths reported to them where it is believed that the circumstances were unnatural or violent, the cause is unknown, or the person died while in prison, police custody or in any other type of state detention.

They also have a duty to contact the nearest surviving relatives of the person.

The Coroner's office in Wakefield are asking for help to find the relatives of Angela Kelly, aged 40, from Wakefield, who lived at York House Hotel on Drury Lane, Wakefield. She died on November 23.

They are also looking for family of Geraldine Malloy, aged 60, from Pepper Mills, Harrogate Road in Leeds, who died on Thursday December 5.

Anyone with any information should contact Wakefield Coroner's office on 01924 302180.

