Cookridge Court's Got Talent!

By Mark Shelton
Contributor
Published 16th Sep 2024, 11:24 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Generations appreciated each other’s many talents at a cabaret-style show hosted at the Cookridge Court care home. The home in Cookridge, Leeds held a talent show spectacular hosted by some famous and familiar faces where colleagues and friends came to perform and watch the entrants showcase their party pieces, too

Our wonderful colleagues didn't disappoint as they dazzled the audience with a series of musical numbers and dances which truly embraced the diversity of the home.

Our talent entrant’s didn’t only have to wow the audience, as we had our panel of judges on hand ready to buzz any entrant who didn't impress!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Everyone shone in their acts. However there could be only winner!

Tracey wowed the audience with her Doris Day renditionTracey wowed the audience with her Doris Day rendition
Tracey wowed the audience with her Doris Day rendition

After much deliberation. Tracey who had earlier sang the Doris Day classic 'Que Sera Sera' was crowned the winner of the 2024 Cookridge's Got Talent and was presented with the winning trophy by Ant & Dec!

General manger Karen Francis, said “It is always wonderful to hold these brilliant events as everyone learns a lot and sometimes new skills are picked up by our residents, relatives and colleagues alike.”

Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice