Cookridge Court's Got Talent!
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Our wonderful colleagues didn't disappoint as they dazzled the audience with a series of musical numbers and dances which truly embraced the diversity of the home.
Our talent entrant’s didn’t only have to wow the audience, as we had our panel of judges on hand ready to buzz any entrant who didn't impress!
Everyone shone in their acts. However there could be only winner!
After much deliberation. Tracey who had earlier sang the Doris Day classic 'Que Sera Sera' was crowned the winner of the 2024 Cookridge's Got Talent and was presented with the winning trophy by Ant & Dec!
General manger Karen Francis, said “It is always wonderful to hold these brilliant events as everyone learns a lot and sometimes new skills are picked up by our residents, relatives and colleagues alike.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.