Concern for missing woman Maxine Allen from Leeds as police launch appeal for information

West Yorkshire Police have expressed concern for a missing woman from Leeds.

By Tom Coates
Sunday, 18th September 2022, 8:34 am
Maxine Allen, 39, is described as slim, 5ft tall, with glasses and a dark red/purple wig.

She is believed to be wearing a blue top, black leggings, black trainers, a grey hoodie tied around her waist and holding a navy parker coat with a fur hood.

She is also believed to have a pink hairband.

Anyone with information should contact West Yorkshire Police, referencing log 1718 of September 17.

