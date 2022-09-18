Concern for missing woman Maxine Allen from Leeds as police launch appeal for information
West Yorkshire Police have expressed concern for a missing woman from Leeds.
Maxine Allen, 39, is described as slim, 5ft tall, with glasses and a dark red/purple wig.
She is believed to be wearing a blue top, black leggings, black trainers, a grey hoodie tied around her waist and holding a navy parker coat with a fur hood.
She is also believed to have a pink hairband.
Anyone with information should contact West Yorkshire Police, referencing log 1718 of September 17.