UPDATE: He has been found.

A 40-year-old named Omar Quaderi was last seen wearing all dark clothes but police say he may have changed his clothing since.

He could be in the Roundhay Park area. Image: West Yorkshire Police

West Yorkshire Police’s official Twitter account has posted that any sightings should be flagged with police quoting log 637 of August 6.