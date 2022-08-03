Completely refurbished park in Leeds opens in time for summer holidays with brand new equipment

Manston Park in Crossgates was closed while the equipment was being installed.

However, residents can now use the new facilities which include a state of the art climbing frame and roundabout.

A new toddler area with swings has also been installed at the park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manston Park in Cross Gates

In a social media post, councillors in the area said: "We’d like to thank Leeds City Council’s Parks and Countryside Team for all their support and hard work to help us make this project a reality.

"We’d also like to thank all the children, parents and community groups that contributed towards this wonderful play area; it was a brilliant example of our amazing community working together."

Speaking to the YEP, councillor Pauleen Grahame said the refurbishment was carried out after calls to improve access for children to play in the ward.

"As a very busy community park it provides a wealth of recreational opportunities for people of all ages and abilities", she said.

Manston Park in Cross Gates plans

"It is hoped that the new equipment will provide children and young people with hours of fun and enjoyment."

The funding for the park was secured from Section 106 and committee funding.

Coun Grahame said she had visited the park on Monday and it was "full" with "everyone happy".

One resident said the completion of the park was "great news" for Cross Gates.