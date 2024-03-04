Community centre receive green grant
The funding was secured from the Toyota Community Fund for a sustainability project at The Old Girls’ School Community Centre. The money will be used to upgrade older, less energy efficient appliances and install new energy monitoring devices and thermostats.
Sarah Kay, Community Centre Manager said: “Like everyone, our energy costs have rocketed. This funding for our sustainability project is invaluable to help us achieve some quick wins and plan for longer term improvements to this lovely Victorian building, which is a popular hub for the community. As a registered charity, we’re keen to run a more energy efficient building and save money as well as doing our bit to tackle climate change”.
Mike Grainger, Centre Host and Fundraising Manager for Vantage Toyota Leeds, added: “We recognise these are challenging times for charities which is why we’re delighted to support this worthwhile initiative at The Old Girls’ School. This will be an example of how an older building can be made more sustainable and energy efficient.”