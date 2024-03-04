Community centre receive green grant

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The funding was secured from the Toyota Community Fund for a sustainability project at The Old Girls’ School Community Centre. The money will be used to upgrade older, less energy efficient appliances and install new energy monitoring devices and thermostats.

Sarah Kay, Community Centre Manager said: “Like everyone, our energy costs have rocketed. This funding for our sustainability project is invaluable to help us achieve some quick wins and plan for longer term improvements to this lovely Victorian building, which is a popular hub for the community. As a registered charity, we’re keen to run a more energy efficient building and save money as well as doing our bit to tackle climate change”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad