Colourful facelift at Kirkstall Forge railway station proves blooming success

Rail passengers can now enjoy a colourful welcome thanks to a team of volunteers from Kirkstall in Bloom and CEG, the developer behind the station.

Rail passengers can now enjoy a colourful welcome thanks to a team of volunteers from Kirkstall in Bloom and CEG, the developer behind the station.

The new planters were put together by The Skill Mill, a social enterprise which supports young ex-offenders by providing employment and workplace opportunities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lucinda Yeadon, community manager at CEG, said: “Myself, local groups and interested residents have formed a Friends of Kirkstall Forge railway station group and are working on an action plan to improve the welcome for the local community, visitors and workers. We had a successful planting weekend and hope everyone reaps the benefits.”

Train operator Northern funded the plants while Ramsey Timber donated the wood for the project.

Tony Baxter, regional director at Northern, said: “The station looks absolutely fantastic, thank you to the volunteers for all their hard work. Our community partners are the heartbeat of the railway and we’re extremely proud to work closely with them to deliver such a wide-ranging positive impact for the north of England.”

Rebecca Nicholson, from Kirkstall in Bloom, said: “Kirkstall in Bloom has been working in our community since 2012 and we were delighted to get involved with the station adoption scheme and look forward to working with CEG and Northern Rail in the future."

Andy Peaden, Skill Mill director, added: “Skill Mill is very pleased to be part of this great project, all the young people got a real sense of achievement from their involvement and in making a visible benefit to the local community.”

**************************