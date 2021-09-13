"Class act": Leeds youngster given Liverpool player Harvey Elliott's shirt in next bed of hospital
A Leeds youngster who supports Liverpool was overjoyed when he was given the match-worn shirt of Harvey Elliott on Sunday - after ending up in the next hospital bed from him.
Jacob, 13, plays for the U14s of NEL Juniors in North East Leeds.
Jacob - a huge Liverpool fan - was taken to the Leeds General Infirmary after a nasty fall during a football match, discovering he had broken his wrist.
He ended up in hospital "next to Harvey Elliott" who suffered a serious injury during the match against Leeds United on Sunday.
Despite his injury, Elliott gave his match worn boots and shirt to "boost" Jacob's spirits after talking with the youngster about his own fall.
Jacob's team said the gift was a "class act".
In a post, they said: "Today Jacob, who plays for our U14s Pumas, broke his wrist after a nasty fall.
"He ended up in hospital next to @HarveyElliotLFC who despite his own injury gave his shirt and boots to Jacob!
"Who also happens to be a @LFC fan!
"We wish you both a speedy recovery! #classact"
Speaking to the YEP, Jacob's club said: "Jacob was delighted to receive the shirt off one of his heroes and a young man making his way into the Liverpool first team, which every fan aspires to do."