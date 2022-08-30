Christmas trail set to light up Roundhay Park

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new Christmas trail featuring larger than life illuminations and much-loved seasonal music is set to light up Roundhay Park.

Tickets are on sale now for this captivating light trail which runs from Thursday, December 8, 2022, until New Year’s Day in 2023.

Organisers, Sony Music, say Christmas at Roundhay Park will offer visitors the chance to wander between striking light installations designed by a range of international artists, all carefully choreographed to a soundtrack of much-loved festive music.

Neon Tree by Culture Creative, My Christmas Trails. PIC: Richard Haughton/Sony Music

From the flickering fire garden, wild wicker sculptures to magical and whimsical light creations, it’s ‘instant Christmas’ will provide picture perfect moments all the way.

Matthew Findlay, head of UK Trails for Sony Music/Raymond Gubbay Ltd, said: “We are thrilled to launch a unique new Christmas Lights Trail at this iconic castle, our planning and preparation is well underway. There will be plenty to wow and surprise all visitors, young and old!”

Independent street food vendors bring a delicious twist with tasty treats on offer with visitors able to complete the walk under the stars with a spiced winter warmer or hot chocolate shared with friends and family. Everyone loves toasting a marshmallow over an open fire and the artisan marshmallow stall gives visitors the chance to warm their hands and enjoy this sweet outdoor tradition.