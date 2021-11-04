"Christmas is saved": Kind Leeds community rallies after devastating charity lockup theft

Moortown West Community Association Events charity was hoping to set up a Christmas grotto in Tynwald Woods for children this Christmas.

However, their plans were destroyed by cruel thieves who broke into their lockup and stole vital equipment and paint in late October.

In a social media post, the charity said: "We have unfortunately woken up to news this morning of our storage being broken into and some of our equipment stolen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moortown West Community Association Events charity was hoping to set up a Christmas grotto in Tynwald Woods for children this Christmas. PIC: MWCA

"To say we are devastated is a complete understatement.

"Luckily it is just storage for our larger equipment and of very little value to anyone however we have lost all our spray paint for our Street Art Project which will delay our VOLUNTARY work within OUR community because of the low lives."

More than 20 volunteers who help the charity were disgusted by the theft and pondered what they could do next.

Due to the kind-hearted nature of nearby residents and the Leeds community, the charity has now received more than 50 donations on GoFundMe - smashing their target of £700 and allowing the charity to recommence their Christmas plans."It is very humbling", trustee Gareth Poole, 40, told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Moortown West Community Association Events charity was hoping to set up a Christmas grotto in Tynwald Woods for children this Christmas. PIC: MWCA

"As a charity we just want to give back to the community so for them to support us is amazing."

The association now plans to go ahead with their plans to hold a Christmas grotto event in Tynwald Woods on December 11.

They will also use the donations to buy new paint supplies to continue their street art work.

Gareth said: "Everything we do rests on donations and grants so the theft was devastating for us.

"It was not the value of the items stolen which mattered, it was how much disruption it caused.

"They were all of our supplies for our work and the planned event.

"Christmas has been saved by the donations.

"We are very thankful."