Waste and recycling collection arrangements will be different leading up to Christmas, with collections taking place one or two days earlier this year. The first amended day will be Monday, December 19, and normal service will be resumed on Tuesday, December 27.

The service will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. The council are sending out a leaflet outlining collection dates for the Christmas period and the New Year, with deliveries expected to be made from the start of next week.

For those who would usually expect their bins to be collected on any dates between December 19 and 24, collection will be one day early. Those who would expect collection on December 26 will have their bins collected on December 24. People can check Christmas bin collection dates on the council website or get bin reminders sent to their phone with the Leeds Bins app.