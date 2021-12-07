Homeless Street Angels held their fourth ‘Rucksack Appeal’ which sees the community come together to donate money or gifts to create filled bags for Christmas treats for those living in the city’s streets.

This weekend, the charity hosted a festive wrapping event at The Bar on Park Lane, at Roundhay Golf Club, where people could gift-wrap all the treats and pack the bags, ready to be handed out to the homeless on Christmas Eve.

Shelley Joyce, who funded Homeless Street Angels with sister Becky, said: “The event was a huge success.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the many families helping with the gift wrapping. Picture: James Hardisty

“After months of planning we managed to raise £1,152.76 and also have all 100 rucksacks sponsored with all the presents getting wrapped.

“The team at The Bar on Park Lane were fabulous and we are so grateful for all their support.”

The rucksacks were filled with treats including aftershave, hand warmers, ponchos, gloves, socks, snacks, baby wipes, tissues, hats and puzzle books.

Founders of Homeless Street Angels twin sisters Shelley Joyce and Becky Joyce, with Father Christmas. Picture: James Hardisty

Shelley said the event was much bigger than previous years as it also featured Santa and his elf as well as a choir, singing Christmas carols.

“The atmosphere was amazing,” she said, adding Leeds’ Mans Market provided a Chinese food stall for those taking part.

She said: “So [now] we’re all set to go out around the city centre with our volunteers on Christmas Eve, handing out rucksacks filled with presents.

“We also have the Pinnacle Group making us 100 Christmas dinners to take out and Stoneacre Estate Agents have held an appeal for a collection of chocolates for our guys too.

“So we can’t wait for Christmas Eve,” she added.

Homeless Street Angels was originally founded in 2017 and provides outreach on the streets of Leeds every week, handing out over 100 hot and cold meals, clean clothes, and toiletries every Thursday evening.

They also provide ongoing support to those they have managed to rehouse in Headingley.

The team also opened a food bank during the pandemic after being contacted by struggling families and now, every Saturday, they also distribute food parcels to those in need.

Shelley and Becky, who now have a core group of 26 volunteers helping, hope to one day open ‘Abi’s House’, a community hub named after their late sister who died in 2017.

The centre would provide mental health support, drug and alcohol counselling and life skills workshops as well as a hub to drop off food donations, collect parcels and get help with housing.

To donate to the charity, visit https://homelessstreetangels.co.uk/