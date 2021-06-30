Christine Talbot in tears during emotional final show as she leaves ITV News Calendar after 20 years

Christine started her career as a journalist in local papers, then worked for the BBC before joining Yorkshire Television in 1993 as a reporter on Calendar.

She later presented Calendar Sunday alongside John Shires and hosted monthly Crimestoppers half hour specials for YTV.

The Head of News at ITV News Calendar, Mark Hayman paid tribute to the part Christine has played during almost three decades at ITV after the original news of her announcement.

He said: "Christine's contribution to television in the region has been immense.

"She has told the region's most notable stories with great authority, and her warmth and easy-going nature have established her as a favourite with viewers.

"We are very sad that she has decided that it's time to leave us and all of us at ITV will miss her, but we wish her the very best of luck in the future."

The show included footage from throughout the years of Christine presenting the show.

Her long term co-presenter Duncan Wood said it was going to be a "special show" during the opening credits.

Opening a section of old video footage, Duncan said: "The time has come to get the hankies out.

"We are incredibly sad to see her go."

Archive footage was shown from bulletins over the past 20 years, narrated by journalist Chris Kiddey.

Tributes were paid for her time on the show by Carol Vorderman and Gary Barlow.

Her work with young talent including Gareth Gates was showcased during the reel.

Gareth Gates said: "Calendar will really not be the same without you."

Speaking of Christine's work alongside Duncan, Gabby Logan added: "You are like Ant and Dec.

"You come together."