Chris Moran, 32, was killed in a tragic accident in Las Vegas on the freeway at around 5am on Friday morning.

Nevada State Police told 5News a “civilian stopped to render aid until medical personnel arrived”.

However, Chris – who was on a stag do in Las Vegas with friends – succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The news of his death has sent shockwaves across Yorkshire including his home town of Wakefield.

He leaves behind girlfriend Georgia and his loving family who have been left heartbroken by the news from the USA.

Chris was well known in the amateur rugby community having been a key player for Westgate Common.

He was also a huge Leeds United fan and regularly posted about his favourite team.

Chris Moran with his girlfriend Georgia

A fundraiser has been launched to recover Chris’ body from Las Vegas – with almost £30,000 being raised in just hours.

Now, Chris’ sister Sam spoke to the Yorkshire Post and said he would be “missed forever”.

She added: “We’d like to say as a family, thank you to everyone for all the love and support we have received.

"He was loved so much and will be missed by us forever.”

Chris with his niece Jorgie who he affectionately called 'little legs'

Chris worked as a Sales Director at findmy.car.

The company took to social media to pay an emotional tribute to their former colleague.

"Chris touched the lives of everyone he encountered with his boundless enthusiasm, unwavering dedication, and contagious optimism”, the post read.

"His charismatic personality lit up any room he entered, making each interaction memorable and meaningful.”

Chris Moran

Chris’ former rugby team also posted their own tribute to him.

They said he was “one of a kind”.

"There’s so much more that could be said that a Facebook post doesn’t do it justice, but as a loyal supporter, sponsor, player and friend of Westgate, he will forever be with us”, it concluded.