Chris Kamara warns public 'not to be alarmed' after lookalike police e-fit picture goes viral

Have your say

Chris Kamara has warned people not to be alarmed - after a local police force tweeted an e-fit image of a wanted man who resembled the presenter.

Kamara made the joke on Twitter after Cleethorpes Community Policing Team posted an e-fit image of a man wearing a hard hat on Facebook.

The man is wanted for trying to force his way into a house in Cleethorpes, East Lincolnshire, on Thursday, June 13.

Dozens of people commented on the Facebook post, noticing the resemblance of the e-fit image with Kamara.

One person said: "Ring Chris Kamara he might help".

Another commented: "Unbelievable Jeff".

The Sky Sports star saw the funny side of the joke, posting a picture of him in a hard hat on Twitter.

He said: "Please don’t be alarmed if you see me out & about this afternoon... I am working".

Kamara played for Leeds United between 1990 and 1991 and now lives in Wakefield.

Last year, a David Schwimmer lookalike went viral after Blackpool police released a CCTV image of the man holding a crate of beer in a supermarket.

Friends actor Schwimmer then posted a parody video of him holding a crate of beer with the words, "Officer, I swear it wasn't me".