Ryan Thomas has completed 10 marathons in 10 days, with the help of controversial rapper Chris Fountain.

The former Coronation Street actor, 38, walked from London to his hometown of Manchester to raise money for Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM).

The father-of-two has now released a YouTube documentary, which follows he and Chris, 35, on their 260-mile journey.

Ryan admitted: “Nothing can prepare you for 10 marathons in 10 days. You can do as much walking as you want. I did 26 miles maybe six or seven times, but never back to back. I had every reason to be worried because I hit that barrier early on.”

He also explained how the idea came about, telling viewers: “I just wanted to go for a walk. I was going to get hotels at first and just make it up as I go along.

“Then a friend of mine was building a removal van for a guy who’s really been struggling with his mental health, and he wanted to get him off the street, he was homeless. So before giving him this removal van/living accommodation, he said I could take it.”

That’s when Ryan asked fellow soap actor Chris to drive the borrowed van, so that they could have a portable place to stay after each day of walking.

Ryan and Chris thought the charity fundraiser would be like a holiday, and they planned to have BBQs in the evenings - however, the men soon realised it was not a holiday.

In the documentary, which has almost 6,000 views, Ryan also spoke about the controversial incident where Chris recorded a rap song with lyrics about rape and violence against women.

Chris explained that the words just rhymed and nothing was “premeditated”. He also described that part of his life, where he performed under the stage name The Phantom, was a “disaster” and a “wreck”.

The Bradford-born actor was sacked by Coronation Street bosses in 2013, after the video - which was recorded years earlier emerged.

This was when his mental health began to deteriorate, as it was the first time since high school that he had been out of an acting role.

However, he said being involved with Ryan’s 260-mile journey “gave him a purpose” and kept him busier than he ever was as a soap actor.

Ryan backed his friend on Instagram, whilst posting a clip from the documentary. He wrote: “I will continue to champion this man. We all make mistakes. Never be quick to judge as you never know what another person is going through. Be kind, be thoughtful, be supportive as this man is all that and more for me.

“If you are going through a tough time give yourself a purpose, have a healthy routine or talk to someone. It can make a massive difference .🙏🏼❤️”

Hits Radio host Gemma Atkinson, who starred alongside Chris in Hollyoaks, wrote: “Was always a pleasure being in your company Chris. Sending love ❤️”

Another Hollyoaks co-star, Jessica Fox, said: “Forever one of the nicest, kindest, hard working, talented and genuine men I have had the privilege to work with. EVERYONE makes mistakes, EVERYONE deserves a second chance. You are so overdue my friend x”

Model Matt Peacock also added his support: “Not a bad bone in his body. ❤️ a gentleman x”