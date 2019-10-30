Choirs unite in memory of murdered Leeds school teacher Ann Maguire

Ann Maguire.

Leeds lad Sean Rowland is uniting three different choirs for a special evening of song on Saturday November 2.

Sean, a friend of Mrs Maguire, is the director of a 70-piece contemporary choir from Galway, Ireland, called The TribeTones.

They will be joined the White Rosettes, an award-winning all-female A cappella group, which Mrs Maguire was a member of for a short time, and The Steeton Male Voice Choir, some of whom met Mrs Maguire while studying together in the 1970s.

Sean and Ann Maguire practising together.

Mrs Maguire, a popular teacher at Corpus Christi Catholic College, was stabbed to death by one of her pupils in April 2014.

Sean, who has since moved to Ireland, said: “Ann loved her choir. She gave it 100 per cent and encouraged students from all over the school to join.

"It was a refuge for many and Ann often took individuals under her wing to nurture their individual musical talents."

The TribeTones decided earlier this year that they wanted to visit Leeds and pay tribute to the much-loved teacher, who was also director of the Corpus Christi school choir.

Sean Rowland at his piano.

Sean added: “My choir have always known Ann’s story and I often remind them that without her influence and mentorship, it’s very unlikely The TribeTones would exist.

"There’s barley a rehearsal goes by when I don’t think of Ann and the positive influence she had on so many.”

Last year The TribeTones recorded an original Christmas single in her memory, raising over 8000 Euros for Irish national charity Rosabel’s Rooms, which provides comfort and

financial assistance to families who have suffered from child loss.

The free event, A Night for Ann Maguire, starts at 7.30pm.

There will also be entertainment from local duo The Heathers and a performance from The Helen Rowland Academy of Irish Dancing.

There will be a complimentary hot supper, DJ and late bar.

The aim on the night is to raise as much as possible for The Ann Maguire Arts Education Fund through donations and a raffle.

For more information visit The TribeTones on Facebook, email Sean on thetribetones@gmail.com or phone the Irish Centre on 0113 248 0887.