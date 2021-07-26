Chip in for charity with return of Martin House Children’s Hospice golf day

A team from the Martin House Golf Day 2019 getting ready to tee off.

Martin House Golf Day takes place at Wetherby Golf Course on Friday, September 3, and there are still places available for teams to take part.

Maddie Bentley, event fundraiser at Martin House, said: “After missing last year, we’re so excited to be back, and we’ve made our golf day bigger and better than ever to celebrate.”

Teams of four will enjoy a breakfast sandwich before heading off for a round of golf, with halfway house refreshments. There will also be a variety of extra games they can sign up

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

for, including nearest the line, nearest the pin and a chipping competition.

It will be followed by a drinks reception and three-course dinner at the clubhouse – hosted by ITV Calendar presenter Duncan Wood – along with prize giving and an auction.

Maddie added: “Our golf day has always been popular, but this year we’re pushing the boat out to make both the golf and evening reception the best they’ve ever been.

“This is an ideal event for a group of friends, family or a team-building day for colleagues, and at the same time support a local charity which cares for seriously ill children and their

families.”

Martin House cares for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions from across West, North and East Yorkshire, with care including planned respite, emergency or

symptom control care, end of life care and bereavement support.

It relies on fundraising and donations for nearly 90 per cent of its £9 million a year running costs, with income hit by the effects of the pandemic.

Maddie added: “We’re hoping our golf day will be a big fundraiser for Martin House, and we’d like to thank our headline sponsor Retail Response for its support, which means more of the

money raised will go to providing care to families.”

It costs £300 for teams of four to sign up for the day, and they are asked to raise at least £100 in sponsorship. There is also the opportunity to sponsor a hole for £50.

For more details and to sign up visit: www.martinhouse.org.uk/golfday .