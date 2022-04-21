Children from real life 'school of rock' team up with orchestra to spread climate change message

Children from the LS18 Rocks music school in Leeds joined forces with members of Manchester’s famed The Hallé orchestra for the thrilling rock meets classical collaboration.

The two musical genres have combined to produce three stunning pieces of work that were premiered with a special performance as The Hallé made a triumphant return to the stage of Leeds Town Hall last October.

And a film of the stunning event featuring the songs Urgency, Listen To My Voice and Tidal Turn has now been released.The partnership saw professional Hallé musicians and their young future rock stars counterparts travelled back and forth across the Pennines to create the trio of climate change protest songs.

The exciting collaboration fuses classical instruments including viola, double bass, flute and trumpet alongside a full rock band sound incorporating electric guitars, drums, bass, keyboards and vocals.

LS18 Rocks Musical Director Jonnie Khan said: “Our young people were challenged like never before by working with professional musicians who are at the top of their game, and I am so proud of how they met the challenge and wrote three amazing songs.

“Climate change is something that is of crucial importance to younger generations and they are determined to spread the message through the power of their music.”

