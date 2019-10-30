Cher shout-out at Leeds First Direct Arena would 'put smile on face' of woman with incurable cancer
Friends of a Leeds 'gym addict' who may be too unwell to attend Cher's concert at Leeds First Direct Arena are calling on the megastar to give her a shout-out.
Gemma Sisson has recently been given the devastating news that she has incurable cancer.
The self-confessed 'gym addict' had been planning to attend Cher's performance on Wednesday evening with best friend Rachael.
But the 38-year-old was admitted to hospital on Monday with severe pain and is awaiting the result of urgent scans.
Friend Victoria Maddox said: "We're not sure if she'll be well enough to physically attend the concert now - and she's truly heartbroken.
"But we wondered if there was any chance at all that someone, ANYONE, might be able to ask Cher to record a special message or give some kind of shout out to her, to wish her well."
Victoria said she knew her ask was a long shot, but that she'd 'do anything to put a smile on her face'.
Gemma first noticed a marbled-sized lump on her groin in 2017, but doctors dismissed the lump as an ingrown hair.
She was later diagnosed with pelvic cancer, but battled on through the disease, even climbing Mount Snowdon to raise money for the Bexley Wing at St James's Hospital, where she was treated.
In September she received the news that the cancer is secondary and incurable, meaning it can only be managed with treatment for as long as possible.