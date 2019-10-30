Cher shout-out at Leeds First Direct Arena would 'put smile on face' of woman with incurable cancer

Gemma Sisson.

Gemma Sisson has recently been given the devastating news that she has incurable cancer.

The self-confessed 'gym addict' had been planning to attend Cher's performance on Wednesday evening with best friend Rachael.

But the 38-year-old was admitted to hospital on Monday with severe pain and is awaiting the result of urgent scans.

Cher at a concert in Australia in 2018 (Photo: Scott Barbour/Getty Images).

Friend Victoria Maddox said: "We're not sure if she'll be well enough to physically attend the concert now - and she's truly heartbroken.

"But we wondered if there was any chance at all that someone, ANYONE, might be able to ask Cher to record a special message or give some kind of shout out to her, to wish her well."

Victoria said she knew her ask was a long shot, but that she'd 'do anything to put a smile on her face'.

She was later diagnosed with pelvic cancer, but battled on through the disease, even climbing Mount Snowdon to raise money for the Bexley Wing at St James's Hospital, where she was treated.