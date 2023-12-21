People in Leeds have been urged to “check in with a mate” as part of a suicide prevention campaign this Christmas.

The initiative, from the West Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership (WYHCP), has been backed by major sports clubs including the Leeds Rhinos – and comes as the region’s suicide rate remains above the national average.

Data shows that there were on average 12.5 registered suicide deaths per 100,000 people in 2020-2022 in West Yorkshire, compared to a rate of 10.3 for England. Men continue to account for around three-quarters of suicide deaths.

The partnership said that Christmas can be an overwhelming time for some, which is why it has enlisted the help of sports stars like Leeds Rhinos player Jack Sinfield to spread the campaign’s message.

Leeds Rhinos' Jack Sinfield is among those helping to promote the Check In With A Mate campaign. Photo: MATTHEW MERRICK PHOTOGRAPHY.

He said: “All the players and the club as a whole are proud to support this campaign and share the messages far and wide.

“We need to do all we can to encourage more conversations around mental health – particularly among men – to help break the stigma and potentially save lives.

“Please check in with a mate. You could help someone who might otherwise be struggling alone.”

Other clubs involved include Bradford City AFC, Keighley Cougars and Bradford Bulls. Social media posts, website banners and posters are also helping to promote the Check In With Your Mate campaign.

Rob Webster, CEO for NHS West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board and CEO Lead for WYHCP, said: “You don’t need to have all the answers and by simply being there and listening, you are creating a space where people know it’s ok to talk.”