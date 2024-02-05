Chapel Allerton power cut: Live updates as thousands of Leeds properties hit by electricity outage
Thousands of properties in Leeds were left without electricity due to a major power outage.
Homes and businesses in Chapel Allerton, parts of Scott Hall and Gledhow have been hit by the power cut today (Monday February 5), with power not restored for many properties until 5pm.
Northern Powergrid said the outage has been caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment in the area.
At the height of the outage, around 1,790 properties were affected.
Power now restored to all properties
Electricity has been restored to the 1,790 homes and businesses that were hit by the major power outage.
Power restored to more homes - but others face longer delay
Electricity has been restored for more homes, but 470 properties in Chapel Allerton and the surrounding area remain without power.
Northern Powergrid said that for these properties, restoration is now estimated at 5pm.
Power restored to some homes
Power has been restored to some homes, but thousands are still without electricity, Northern Powergrid reports.
Around 1,180 properties are still impacted by the unexpected problem.
Full map of areas impacted
This live map on the Northern Powergrid website shows the areas impacted by the outage.
Northern Powergrid working to resolve issue
Northern Powergrid said the outage has been caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment that serve the area.
A spokesperson said: "We are facing a major power cut in this area. We are working towards restoring it as early as possible."
Chapel Allerton power cut
Northern Powergrid reports that 1,790 properties in Chapel Allerton are expected to remain without power until at least 4.30pm this afternoon.