Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Live

Chapel Allerton power cut: Live updates as thousands of Leeds properties hit by electricity outage

Thousands of properties in Leeds were left without electricity due to a major power outage.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 5th Feb 2024, 15:43 GMT
Updated 5th Feb 2024, 15:51 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Homes and businesses in Chapel Allerton, parts of Scott Hall and Gledhow have been hit by the power cut today (Monday February 5), with power not restored for many properties until 5pm.

Northern Powergrid said the outage has been caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment in the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At the height of the outage, around 1,790 properties were affected.

Refresh our blog below for live updates...

Live updates as Leeds properties hit by power outage

Show new updates
16:57 GMT

Power now restored to all properties

Electricity has been restored to the 1,790 homes and businesses that were hit by the major power outage.

16:25 GMT

Power restored to more homes - but others face longer delay

Electricity has been restored for more homes, but 470 properties in Chapel Allerton and the surrounding area remain without power.

Northern Powergrid said that for these properties, restoration is now estimated at 5pm.

The latest map from Northern Powergrid shows the homes impactedThe latest map from Northern Powergrid shows the homes impacted
The latest map from Northern Powergrid shows the homes impacted
16:04 GMT

Power restored to some homes

Power has been restored to some homes, but thousands are still without electricity, Northern Powergrid reports.

Around 1,180 properties are still impacted by the unexpected problem.

15:50 GMT

Full map of areas impacted

This live map on the Northern Powergrid website shows the areas impacted by the outage.

Northern PowergridNorthern Powergrid
Northern Powergrid
15:48 GMTUpdated 16:05 GMT

Northern Powergrid working to resolve issue

Northern Powergrid said the outage has been caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment that serve the area.

A spokesperson said: "We are facing a major power cut in this area. We are working towards restoring it as early as possible."

15:37 GMTUpdated 15:59 GMT

Chapel Allerton power cut

Northern Powergrid reports that 1,790 properties in Chapel Allerton are expected to remain without power until at least 4.30pm this afternoon.

Related topics:Chapel AllertonLeedsNorthern Powergrid