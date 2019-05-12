Chapel Allerton Festival may not take place this summer - this is why

Organisers of Chapel Allerton Arts Festival have confirmed that the event is under threat and may not go ahead this summer.

The week-long festival includes a popular night of live music on Regent Street, which is closed to traffic for the party, plus daytime performances on the stage, street food stands, bars and stalls. It has been running for over 20 years.

Other events take place at venues in Chapel Allerton throughout the week.

This year's festival is planned for August 26 - September 1 - but may not go ahead due to a shortage of volunteers to run it.

The organising committee have confirmed that the volunteering situation has reached a critical level in a statement on their website.

They need stewards to work on the weekend itself and other volunteers to help obtain sponsorship in advance.

The statement reads:

"We urgently need new volunteers for the 2019 Chapel Allerton Festival particularly to help organise and run the weekend street festival. Without enough volunteers the street festival can’t happen, although activities in local venues will take place throughout the week.

"We are looking for lots of people with enthusiasm, commitment and some fresh ideas to fill a number of important positions, including:

- Sponsorship (May-August)

- Event management (August)

- Steward coordination (May-August and festival weekend)

- Family activities (May-August and festival weekend)

- Stewarding (Festival weekend)

"Previous experience is not necessary as training will be given. While some roles do require volunteers to be over 18, there are also some that would suit sensible older teenagers.

"Aside from being at the heart of the event, and getting a warm feel-good glow, our volunteers benefit by developing new skills, meeting like-minded people and having fun. Some of our previous volunteers have gone on to study event management at university or work in the events industry.

"Over the last 20 years the festival has become a much loved and firmly established way to round off the end of the summer, culminating with a weekend of music, food and community celebration.

"We'd love this year's street festival to go ahead, so if you are interested in joining the team or would like more information, please get in touch on info@chapelallerton.org.uk or come and talk to us at our drop-in event on Sunday 19 May, 2:30-4:30pm at Seven Arts on Harrogate Road."