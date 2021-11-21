From 2022 4Skills, Channel 4’s training and development strategy, will create over 15,000 opportunities nationwide with a particular focus on young people from disadvantaged socio-economic backgrounds who want a career in broadcasting.

“Everyone should have an equal chance to follow their dreams and have a job in the creative industries. It shouldn’t be about having certain qualifications but about passion and potential.” said Alex Mahon, Channel 4's Chief Executive.

Over 200 paid entry level roles including internships, apprenticeships and production training schemes will be available as part of the scheme. Picture: Adobe Stock.

Opportunities will include:

Over 200 paid entry level roles including internships, apprenticeships and production training schemes;

Over 3,000 progression opportunities including fast track schemes, training, bursaries and mentoring;

Key Stage 3 (11-14 years) engagement with over 12,000 pupils including Special Educational Needs and Disability (SEND) schools as well as 500 work experience placements.

“Channel 4 has always been the broadcaster for young people, especially those who don’t get heard or have access to opportunities because of where they live or their upbringing,” commented Mr Mahon “For us, none of that matters. There is no reason why a future Chief Executive of Channel 4, or any broadcaster for that matter, can’t have started their career through 4Skills.”

The 4Skills strategy underlines Channel 4’s commitment not only to improving access for people into the broadcasting industry but also its commitment to the UK’s Nations and Regions.

Since 2018, Channel 4 has moved 400 roles out of London and based them in cities such as Bristol, Glasgow, Leeds and Manchester.

In the past decade Channel 4 has invested over £1.5 billion in content produced outside London – £250m in 2021 alone, fifty per cent of its total budget for programming. Working with over 300 independent production companies across the UK, the broadcaster contributes almost £1bn in GVA annually and has helped to create over 10,500 jobs.

4Skills launched in 2020 and is based in the broadcaster’s national HQ in Leeds City Centre. From next year, it will invest £5 million every year for three years, supercharging its existing offer by creating 15,000 training and development opportunities for young people across the UK.

The new strategy will offer various entry points into the industry.

Sinead Rocks, Managing Director of Channel 4 Nations and Regions, leading 4Skills added: “4Skills will have a long-term and lasting impact on learning and skills provision for young people across the country and ultimately it is the audience that will benefit. The people that we train, develop and work with will contribute their own diversity of opinion and life experience to programme making, resulting in content that better reflects the whole of the UK.”