Ben Cropper, 31, from the Adel area of Leeds, has Cerebal Palsy leaving him wheelchair bound and requiring the help of carers for day to day living.

He is planning to spend Friday (December 23) visiting friends who are staying at Center Parcs Sherwood Forest for the Christmas period, but when looking to pay his £47.50 entry fee for the day was left baffled when the popular park demanded the same payment from his carer Sam as well.

Speaking to the YEP, Ben described the request as highly unusual from such a large company with essential carers usually granted complimentary access.

Ben was left baffled when the popular park demanded the same £47.50 payment from his carer Sam. Picture: Stock/Submit

He said: “Usually when I go to public places because the carer who will go with me is essential, I don’t go with a carer through choice, the carer is free of charge. Neither me or the carer with me that day will be there to benefit from any of the activities on offer.

"This isn’t about a woe is me. It’s about the principle of it and about me wanting to go to see my friends who due to locations I’m not able to see as often. I just think it’s grossly unfair.”

Ben said that previous experiences at popular venues and locations, including Leeds First Direct Arena, have been much more accommodating and overall helpful.

He said: “Each individual case like this should be assessed on a case by case basis. It’s not the fact I can’t afford to pay for the admission for me and my carer it’s the principle.

"If I was going for a jolly then I would fully expect to pay for me and my friends to go but because that carer doesn’t really have a choice but to go with me in a professional capacity I don’t think they should have to pay.”

Friend Carol Harvey, who is visiting Center Parcs with her husband over Christmas and has been organising the booking on Ben’s behalf, was left stunned when informed upon challenging it that it was ‘company policy’.

She said: “Online there is only the option of adding one person at a time so I called to ask how to put the carer through and was told that’s the same price.

"I questioned it as Ben literally can’t do anything by himself so without the carer he couldn’t come but I was told it’s ‘company policy’ but when I pointed out how unfair that was they stuck to it and that’s where it was left.

"It feels as if Ben is being punished for not having that ability to do things himself.”

Center Parcs has now offered Ben complimentary access for his carer with a spokesperson telling the YEP:

“I have checked with our teams and Mr Cropper should have been offered complimentary access for his carer.