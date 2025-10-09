Meet the most inspiring people in Leeds in 2025 working hard to benefit communities

1 . White Rose Community Awards

Tom Riordan CBE, was honoured for his outstanding leadership and long-term commitment to Leeds. Appointed Second Permanent Secretary at the Department of Health and Social Care in 2024 with the approval of the Prime Minister, Tom previously served 14 years as Chief Executive of Leeds City Council, driving landmark regeneration projects including Trinity Leeds, First Direct Arena, and the White Rose leisure development. A strong advocate for White Rose, he also played a key national role during the pandemic in developing the NHS Test and Trace Programme | White Rose Community Awards Photo: White Rose Community Awards