Meet the most inspiring people in Leeds in 2025 working hard to benefit communities

The White Rose Shopping Centre, owned by Landsec, has celebrated some of Leeds’ most inspiring individuals and organisations at its annual Community Awards, which recognise grassroot leaders, dedicated volunteers, and life-saving specialists who make a real difference.
This year’s Community Awards honours the incredible local people working hard to benefit their community
Steven Foster, Centre Director at White Rose Shopping Centre, said: “South Leeds is home to many inspiring individuals and organisations, and it’s an honour to celebrate their passion, care, and commitment through our Community Awards. Each winner has made an incredible difference to the lives of others, and we’re proud to recognise their impact.”
Here’s our gallery of winners.
1. White Rose Community Awards
Tom Riordan CBE, was honoured for his outstanding leadership and long-term commitment to Leeds. Appointed Second Permanent Secretary at the Department of Health and Social Care in 2024 with the approval of the Prime Minister, Tom previously served 14 years as Chief Executive of Leeds City Council, driving landmark regeneration projects including Trinity Leeds, First Direct Arena, and the White Rose leisure development. A strong advocate for White Rose, he also played a key national role during the pandemic in developing the NHS Test and Trace Programme
2. White Rose Community Awards
Angela Vyas was celebrated for her tireless fundraising work with Yorkshire Air Ambulance. As West Regional Fundraiser, Angela has organised everything from raffles and tombolas to a table tennis marathon and Wakeylele band performances, helping keep the charity's helicopters flying 365 days a year. She has also built a dedicated network of volunteers, ensuring a lasting impact across West Yorkshire and here at White Rose
3. White Rose Community Awards
Katie & Ciara from Resurgo, awarded for their work running The Spear Programme which supports 16–24-year-olds who are not in employment, education or training (NEET). Through tailored coaching, confidence-building, and practical skills such as interview prep and CV support, the programme has helped thousands of young people take their first steps into work
4. White Rose Community Awards
Professor Mat Callister was instrumental in the Leeds Lung Health Check, a pioneering project that has delivered thousands of lung screenings across the city, improving early cancer detection and saving lives
5. White Rose Community Awards
Donna Russell & Matthew Lush, Leeds City Council Fostering Department, recognised for their commitment to supporting care-experienced young people, tailoring inclusive opportunities, and providing vital support for fostering families
6. White Rose Community Awards
Dennis Robbins, CEO of The Hunslet Club, who has grown the organisation to nearly 4,000 members, expanding access to sports, arts, and youth sessions - including free SEN and youth club activities, making the club a vital community hub