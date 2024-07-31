Celebrate all things dog at Dogs Trust Leeds Discovery Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff at Dogs Trust Leeds are excited to be opening their doors to visitors as they host their first-ever Discovery Day.

If you have always wanted to know more about the UK’s largest dog welfare charity and the day-to-day work at your local Dogs Trust Rehoming Centre, now’s your chance.

The free event takes place at the Leeds Rehoming Centre on Woodlands Farm on Wednesday August 7 between 11:30am - 3pm, and you are invited to come along to discover all things dog.

Sarah Greenhalgh, Supporter Relations Officer at Dogs Trust Leeds, said: ‘We're excited to welcome the public to our centre and share all things Dogs Trust! Anyone with an interest in our work or our wonderful dogs is warmly invited. Staff from various teams including Education, Dog School, and Home from Home fostering will be on hand to chat and answer your questions. I'll also be hosting tours throughout the day.

Sarah Greenhalgh with Zoe the Spaniel

‘Of course, a visit to our Rehoming Centre wouldn't be complete without seeing a furry friend or two! If you're considering adopting a canine companion, please come along. Our rescue dogs will be available to see until 3pm, with centre staff ready to chat about our current residents.

‘We hope everyone who attends leaves with a deeper understanding of our work and what it takes to find forever homes for our fantastic rescue dogs.’

The event runs from 11:30am until 3pm and booking is not required. Parking and entry are both free. Refreshments will be available, and Dogs Trust merchandise will be for sale on the day.