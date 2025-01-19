The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley.

Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.

This week, our round-up includes Rex, a lively and charismatic two-year-old German Shepherd with a cheeky streak.

Here are all of the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners –

1 . Rex Rex is a lively and charismatic two-year-old German Shepherd with a cheeky streak. He loves long walks, affection, and making new human and canine friends, though he prefers dogs with similar energy. Rex thrives in a home that offers structure, clear boundaries, and plenty of fun. He’s house-ready and looking for a family to embrace his playful personality. | RSPCA Photo Sales

2 . Max Max is a gentle five-year-old cat with a distinctive high-pitched meow. A quiet and patient home would suit his shy nature, where he can gradually gain confidence. Max loves his food and would thrive in a home with a garden and experienced owners, potentially alongside cat-savvy teens aged 16 or above. | RSPCA Photo Sales

3 . Ajay Ajay is a charming seven-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier with a contagious smile and a gentle demeanour. A pro at loose lead walking, he enjoys exploring at a steady pace and adores leaning in for cuddles. Ajay would thrive as the only pet in a loving home and could live with dog-savvy children after careful introductions. | RSPCA Photo Sales

4 . Lady Lady is a sweet and affectionate six-year-old who loves fuss, comfy beds and window-watching. She’s calm, easy-going, and a perfect companion who’ll happily shadow you throughout the day. Lady wants a quiet home filled with love and a garden to explore once she’s settled. | RSPCA Photo Sales

5 . Ruby Ruby is a gentle two-year-old Staffie Cross who came to the centre pregnant. She has since seen her 10 puppies adopted by new families. Ruby has been through a lot in her short life, making the world seem pretty scary - but she's hoping to catch up on some TLC. She would thrive as the only pet in a calm household. | RSPCA Photo Sales

6 . Juno, Rino and Bruno Meet Juno, Rino, and Bruno. This inseparable trio loves toys, grooming sessions and keeping people company. They’re looking for a forever home together, ideally with a family or couple, and would love a garden to explore once settled. Perfect companions, especially for those who work from home. | RSPCA Photo Sales