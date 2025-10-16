Cathedral Square: Plans pulled for city centre events space over problem sewer

Wakefield Council has withdrawn designs for a new city centre square to hold public events.

The local authority said it intends to come up with new plans for the Cathedral Square project after the discovery of a sewer beneath one of the city’s oldest streets, which forms part of the site.

A planning application was submitted in October last year to demolish buildings in order to create a 15, 607 sq ft social and cultural hub to host events and festivals next to Wakefield Cathedral.

At the time, the council said work was expected to begin in 2025 with the project being completed by 2026.

The Cathedral Square project aims provide a space for public events.

Planned work also involves resurfacing and making improvements to Bread Street, which dates back to the medieval period.

But the application was formally withdrawn on Tuesday (October 14), according to the council’s planning website.

Claire Elliot, the council’s service director for economic growth and skills, said: “We’ve discovered that the location identified in the original planning application for the Bread Street (electricity) substation sits above a sewer.

“Rather than divert the sewer, which would impact on the cost and delivery times of the project, we are now working to find the best location for the sub-station to enhance the original designs.

Shops at the bottom of Bread Street have been earmarked for demolition to make way for the Cathedral Square project in Wakefield city centre. Google image from 2019.

“This means that the proposed design of the scheme will need to change, which in turn will require new planning consent.”

Ms Elliot said a new planning application was being prepared and was expected to be submitted in Spring 2026.

She added: “It’s vital we get this right to create a busy and thriving centre that our city deserves. We’re still committed to delivering the scheme in 2027.

“We’re looking forward to investing in our city now so that Wakefield is a place people are proud to call home.

“We’re really excited about transforming the area around the city’s iconic cathedral and we know how important it is to get it right.

“Our aim is to create a vibrant, welcoming space in the city centre that everyone can enjoy.”

The scheme involves bulldozing two commercial buildings either side of Bread Street.

The new square would comprise two sections which would feature a large terrace with a stage, children’s play areas, benches and an open paved area.

The long-awaited development forms part of a series of regeneration projects after the council was awarded £24.9m of government funding in 2019.

Commenting on the proposals last year, council leader Denise Jeffery said: “We are on the cusp of seeing significant change that will start the transformation of our city centre into a thriving and culturally vibrant place.

“Lots of hard work has been happening behind the scenes to bring projects like Cathedral Square to life.”