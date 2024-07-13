Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A cat charity in Leeds is appealing for help as it continues to look after almost 200 cats and kittens.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cat Action Trust 1977 is a small national charity dedicated to the welfare of feral cats, aimed at helping feral cats by limiting their numbers through neutering and returning to site, and by finding homes for kittens and tame stray cats.

The Leeds branch, is entirely volunteer led and currently looks after up to 180 cats and kittens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Submit

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, volunteer Hadeil Miller, said: “We’ve got 182 cats currently within our charities care and 59 currently up for adoption so we are really, really full.

“We are reaching out because we are rammed with cats and kittens looking for their forever homes, including a few older cats that have been on the website for quite a long time.”

Cat Action Trust Leeds solely relies on the public for donations of food, beds, toys and towels and monetary donations.

As well as the 59 cats currently up for adoption, the charity looks after 50 long-term foster cats who are kept within the charities care due to illness and 70 further cats who are too young to be placed up for adoption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most healthy kittens, will be placed up for adoption from 12 weeks old.

Hadeil, 39, said: “We don’t have anywhere central right now so all the cats and kittens are currently looked after in the volunteers houses.

“We offer an extensive adoption process which includes a background check and then the opportunity to meet and bond with the cats, which will include a supervised home visit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity prefers to rehome their cats away from busy and main roads, so always check addresses and carry out a home check.

Anyone interested in adopting a cat or donating can do so via the charity’s website or Facebook page.