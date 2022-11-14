Hoping to make Bupa residents feel more connected to their local communities, the Christmas cards received will be opened and placed around each care home for everyone to read and enjoy over the festive season.

When asked what it means to care home residents to receive a Christmas card, Frances Fisher, regional director at Bupa, commented: “Sending and receiving cards is a tradition that many of our residents’ love, so this Christmas we wanted to make the winter season extra special by calling on our local communities to surprise our residents with lots of lovely cards.”

“We know that receiving a card full of festive well wishes would really mean the world to our residents this year. It’s a small gesture of kindness which would have such a positive impact, providing residents with a great sense of warmth, support, and togetherness – the ultimate definition of festive cheer!”

Westoe Grange Care Home Christmas card send in campaign in 2016. Residents from left Mena Larkin, Alan Makepeace, Alan Churchwood and Betty McTavy

The care home teams have also called out for Christmas cards with the knowledge that, whilst Christmas is a time for joy and family, it can sometimes be an emotional time for those reflecting on loved ones who have passed.

Frances added: “At Bupa we are committed to making every day as happy as possible, but we are also aware that some days are harder for those residents who don’t have relatives to share celebrations with. That’s why this Christmas, we aim to receive enough cards so that each resident feels extra loved and special.”

“We know how wonderful our local community is and are hopeful that people will come together in a show of festive spirit to boost everyone’s moods in the homes and make it an even merrier Christmas.”

Anyone wishing to send a Christmas card to their local Bupa care home can post them to the following addresses: