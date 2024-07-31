Care home welcomes local solicitor's for future planning seminar

The Cookridge Court Care Home, in Headingley invited members of the local community to a seminar discussing the worries of paying for care.

Guests from the local community had the opportunity to meet Megan from local solicitors Newstead & Walker based in Otley, Megan discussed how to plan for care. Topics included what it means to have a Power of Attorney, and how to manage care fees.

General Manager Karen Francis said: “We’re really grateful to Megan and Newstead & Walker for coming in to help ease the concerns of those worried about the financial aspect of care. It can be a daunting process, but the finance experts are completely impartial when offering their advice, and for us here at Cookridge Court we are always available to provide support and advice about care to anyone who needs it. If anyone is unable to make it on the day but would like to pop in for a tour and a cup of tea, our doors are always open.”