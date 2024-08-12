Care home residents get moving with Leeds United exercise classes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds-based care home, Alderbrook, has teamed up with The Leeds United Foundation to deliver a series of bespoke exercise classes which have significantly improved resident mobility over the course of six months.

The weekly 60-minute classes, aimed to enhance movement, reduce stiffness and alleviate joint pain have been highly effective, with one resident who required equipment to stand from her chair now able to walk with supervision using a frame.

During the sessions residents have practised ball movements and hoop tossing activities to improve hand-eye coordination and cognitive function as well as performing chair-based stretches and leg exercises to improve strength and mobility.

Commenting on the impact of the Leeds United Foundation training sessions, Alderbrook’s Manager, Clare McCourt said: “Everything we do at Alderbrook is to ensure that our residents maintain their independence and connection to others for longer. Research shows that exercise can bolster mental health and the ability to think, improving confidence and cognition as well as strength and balance for those living with dementia. The Leeds United Foundation training sessions have provided this to our residents, catering perfectly to the complex physical and mental health needs we care for within the home. I can’t thank the Leeds United team enough for facilitating such a meaningful and well considered activity for our residents.”

Leeds United Foundation exercise classes

Not only have the classes worked to build a range of movement they have improved confidence and increased motivation amongst Alderbrook’s residents, all while being tailored to individual needs.

Commenting on the effectiveness of the sessions, Sophie Dales, Health and Wellbeing Activator at The Leeds United Foundation said: “Before each session I ask the residents how they are feeling and many report body aches, stiffness, and a lack of motivation. By the time the session ends most tell me that they feel happier, lighter within their bodies, and that their mood has lifted - quite the transformation in just 60 minutes!

“The residents at Alderbrook have been a pleasure to coach - enthusiastic and engaged throughout. People living in care homes often want to be challenged both physically and mentally, and I am thrilled that Alderbrook’s residents have found that balance with our exercise sessions.”

For more information about Alderbrook Care Home, please visit: www.alderbrookcarehome.co.uk