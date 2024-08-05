Care home resident raises £60,000 for Leeds charity

A published poet at a care home in Leeds has raised thousands of pounds for the Parkinson’s UK, Leeds branch.

Delivered with a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease in 2009, 56-year-old respite resident at Seacroft Grange care home, Mark Wilson began telling tales through poetry to help him communicate how he was feeling.

Mark said, “As my condition worsened, my speech deteriorated and the only way I could communicate how I was feeling was to type it out.

“My children Stephanie and Andrew, alongside my grandchildren, Charlie and Millie are the inspiration behind my poems and life.”

Seacroft Grange home manager, Eve Moran and Mark Wilson

Mark visits Seacroft Grange every six weeks to give his partner a rest. It was here that care staff discovered Mark’s talent when he brought in his published book and began writing tales about the team.

Home manager, Eve Moran said, “We love it when Mark comes to stay - he’s always coming up with fabulous poems about the staff and his experience at the home – he’s very talented.”

The plucky poet had a book published in 2019 and he also arranges regular comedy nights at The Laughter Lounge at the Marriot Hotel in Leeds to raise money for the charity.

Mark added, “I decided to give some of the proceeds from book and ticket sales to Parkinson’s UK.

“They have supported me and my family so much, so I wanted to give something back.”

Over the years, Mark has raised £60,000 through book and ticket sales, which have been donated to Parkinson’s UK.

Eve added, “Our staff are always intrigued to hear about our residents’ stories and passions - Mark’s poems are really wonderful and we always look forward to the next instalment on his next visit.”