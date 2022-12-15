Cardigan Fields incident: Firefighters race to popular Leeds leisure park following bar fire
Firefighters raced to a popular leisure park in Leeds this morning following reports of a bar fire.
West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service confirmed their response at 8.27am Thursday, December 15 to a bar fire at the Cardigan Fields Leisure Park in Burley.
Firefighters from Leeds and Hunslet responded to the blaze involving refrigerator and bottled spirits, in which 10 per cent of the bar area was involved.
Two breathing apparatus and one hose reel were used. A positive pressure ventilation fan was also used for smoke clearance.