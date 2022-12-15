News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Cardigan Fields incident: Firefighters race to popular Leeds leisure park following bar fire

Firefighters raced to a popular leisure park in Leeds this morning following reports of a bar fire.

By Alex Grant
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Dec 2022, 10:51am

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service confirmed their response at 8.27am Thursday, December 15 to a bar fire at the Cardigan Fields Leisure Park in Burley.

Firefighters from Leeds and Hunslet responded to the blaze involving refrigerator and bottled spirits, in which 10 per cent of the bar area was involved.

Hide Ad

Two breathing apparatus and one hose reel were used. A positive pressure ventilation fan was also used for smoke clearance.

Firefighters from Leeds and Hunslet responded to the blaze. Picture: Google
LeedsHunslet