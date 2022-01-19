Can you help raise money for MND by running 7K for seven days?

PE teacher Danny Milnes wants runners to join him to raise funds for MND.

And he wants people to join him.

At the event last year, £13,500 was raised for motor neurone disease (MND) in honour of Rob Burrow and this year Danny Milnes wants to beat that total.

Starting on Monday April 11 and finishing Sunday April 17 the idea is that people can run or walk alone or with friends for the first six days but come together on Sunday to finish the challenge collectively.

Danny said: “I’m doing this in conjunction with Miles for Mentality which helps individuals get back into running.

“Running can ease mental stress and has links into a better mindset and wellbeing and also helps people to get fit.

“Taking part in this is for a great charity, while having a short term and even long term goal for individuals.

“We had 110 people taking part last year and many of them continued running after it finished.

It costs £10 to enter and participants are then encouraged to get as many sponsors as they can.

Danny said: “Last year those taking part raised between £50 and £300 each.

“All money, including the entry fees will go towards the charity and everyone will receive an MND T-shirt to help raise awareness.

“The individuals who get the best times overall and whoever raises the most for MND Association will have a chance to win a signed shirt.”