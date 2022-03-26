CALM run a free, confidential and anonymous helpline as well as a webchat service, offering help, advice and information to anyone who is struggling or in crisis.

As part of a new initiative inspired by the show, CALM has installed benches across the country to inspire conversation and reflection.

Ricky Gervais and Brandy on a bench, Netflix has donated 25 benches to local councils around the UK as part of a mental health initiative celebrating the launch of the new series of Ricky Gervais' After Life. The benches were commissioned with suicide prevention charity the Campaign Against Living Miserably (Calm) and feature QR codes leading to online resources and a message of support.

Coordinates for benches across the country have been revealed by CALM.

The Leeds bench has been placed in Middleton Park.

Using the whatthreewords app, residents can find the exact placement of the bench by searching: soup.lows.foal

A statement explaining the sentiment behind the bench on the CALM website reads: "We know benches are a place where you can reflect, talk to someone, sit shoulder to shoulder with someone and get things off your chest.

CALM teams up with Ricky Gervais and After Life team to install Leeds bench adorned with "Hope is Everything"

"If you watch After Life you’ll know the bench in the graveyard plays a pivotal part in the show. It’s where Tony talks to ​​Anne, his graveside confidante. They’ve both experienced grief and they meet up regularly – Anne is the one person Tony can let his guard down with, can open up to and be himself.

"And we know talking to someone you trust really can help. Opening up about to your mates or family is not an easy thing to do. But starting that conversation can be the start of getting the support you need. By helping them better understand and support you, you’re giving you – and them – the best chance of doing that.

"So we’ve worked with Netflix to put benches in parks across the country – inscribed with that crucial line from the show, “Hope is everything” – to help people have those conversations and to show it’s normal to have those feelings.

"We recently added more benches in Sheffield, Reading, Hemel Hempstead, Isle of Wight and Leeds – and we’ve now made all the benches even easier to find using What3words – just download the app and type in the 3 words for your bench."

Many social media users praised the ideas and called for even more benches to be installed across the country.

One said: "It surely wouldn't cost that much for every local authority to find a bit of funding to install one or two of these on park benches here and there? If one of them made a difference, even saved a life, that'd be worth it."

Speaking in January to the Press Association, Gervais, the creator of shows including The Office and Extras, said: “We hope the benches will create a lasting legacy for After Life, as well as become a place for people to visit, and we are thrilled to be associated with Calm and the great work they do.”

Calm chief executive Simon Gunning said: “Park benches provide opportunities to reflect, talk to someone, sit shoulder to shoulder with someone and get things off your chest.

“That is why we’re delighted to team up with Netflix to put benches in parks across the country – inscribed with that crucial line from the show, ‘Hope is everything’ – to help people have those conversations and to show it’s normal to have those feelings.”

MPs can request a 'Hope is Everything" plaque for their local bench by emailing [email protected]

After Life was Netflix’s second most popular series of 2019, behind fantasy drama The Witcher.

Gervais writes, directs and executive produces the show, which also stars Penelope Wilton, David Bradley, Ashley Jensen, Tom Basden, Tony Way, Kerry Godliman, Roisin Conaty and Diane Morgan.