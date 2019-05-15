Call for new foster carers

A new film that shows the benefits of fostering children with disabilities will be unveiled at disability fostering information event this weekend.

National fostering fortnight started earlier this week and on Sunday May 19, Leeds City Council’s fostering service, Foster4Leeds are hosting a very special event.

At Weetwood Hall Estate on Otley Road, 11am-noon, there will be a chance to speak to current Foster4Leeds disability foster carers.

The information event will have free parking available and children can attend.Foster4Leeds will showcase a film ‘#100helpinghands’ they commissioned explaining what it’s like to foster a child with a disability.

Coun Fiona Venner, Leeds City Council’s Deputy Executive Member for Children and Families said: “Leeds is a child friendly, compassionate city and fostering allows children to maintain contact with their families in a safe, secure environment.

“Research shows that the number of families coming forward to foster children with disabilities is declining and year on year but that this group also enrich the lives of the families they are placed with.

“While there are 88 foster carers in the city for children with disabilities, at least 100 foster carer households are needed to meet demand.

“If you know anyone who is interested in finding out more about fostering a child with additional needs please encourage them to come to the event.”

Emma Pugh foster carer is featured in the film 100 helping hands. She said: “You don’t need special skills or experience.

“The qualities of a potential foster carer is to be patient, kind, warm, caring and a willingness to learn and adapt.”

Leeds needs more foster carers for sibling groups, young people aged 11 plus and children with disabilities.

Kirah, who’s fostered through Foster4Leeds care, said: “I’ve been supporting fostering with #100 helping hands because I want to ensure other children and young people receive the same love and help my foster carers have given me.

“We need more foster carers like mine, people just like you?”

To find out more about this event or other fostering information events please visit www.foster4leeds.co.uk.

URL : http://news.leeds.gov.uk/more-disability-foster-carers-are-needed-in-leeds/