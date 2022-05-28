Cafes for sale in Leeds: 12 of the best opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs

Here are 12 of our favourite cafes and sandwich bars in Leeds which are up for sale right now on the business property website Dalton's, and some can be purchased for as little as £15,000.
Its website has listings for more than 20,000 businesses and 200 franchise opportunities of all kinds, including these cafes in and around Leeds.
1. Leeds area
With an annual turnover of £156,000, this "well-fitted" sandwich bar operates a "prime trading position" in a mixed residential/commercial area in the outskirts of Leeds, and was refurbished just last year. It can be yours for £59,950.
Photo: Dalton's
2. Otley
What better opportunity to get passing trade than being in the middle of a bus station? This leasehold would set you back just £34,950, and boasts "constant customers throughout the day", as well as low ovehears and a weekly turnover of between £1,600 and £1,700.
3. Leeds
Into the big leagues with this cafe, which boasts a hefty annual turnover of nearly a quarter of a million pounds and being right next to a busy supermarket and main road. It can also seat up to 16 people indoors. It's yours for £74,950.
4. Morley
One of the most visually striking on the list, this bumper-sized cafe can seat up to 26 people and sits right in the heart of Morley Town Centre. The present owner is said to be retiring, and the advert states the business "is crying out for new, younger owners who can build on these solid foundations." Think that could be you? It'll be £45,000.