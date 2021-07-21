Touching floral tributes have also been left to Caden Taylor, 15, at the canalside.

His body was pulled from the water after police were called to Stocking Lane at 5.30pm yesterday (Tuesday).

A statement from the associate executive principal at De Lacy Academy, Chris McCall, read: "We were so sorry to hear the very sad news about the loss of a much loved member of our school community.

Tributes left for Caden Taylor in Knottingley.

"Caden was an extremely popular, kind and talented young man, with his whole future ahead of him.

"He was a very polite and always cheerful young man and his enthusiasm and positive outlook on life will be sorely missed by his teachers and fellow pupils.

"Our thoughts are with his family at this very sad time.

"Caden will be missed so much by all who knew him.

Messages left for Caden Taylor in Knottingley.

Mr McCall added: "We are working with other agencies, including the Local Authority and Police in response to this event.

"Help and support, is available to our students and staff at this difficult time."

The young man's death comes after the body of a man was recovered at Pugneys Country Park on Monday, following a two-day search of the lake.

A man in his 50s was also pulled from the River Ouse in York on Sunday after kayakers spotted his body near the Water End Bridge

Caden Taylor's body was pulled from the canal at Knottingley.

And a man’s body was pulled from the lake at Crookes Valley Park in Sheffield on the same day.

Emergency services across the UK have warned of the dangers of entering water during the current heatwave.

There have been several more related deaths across the country.

Touching floral tributes, along with Leeds United memorabilia, were left at the scene in Knottingley today.

One message read: "You will be missed by many, love you - stay safe."

While another simply read: "Fly high darling."