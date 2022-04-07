Businessman swaps desk for boxing ring to raise vital funds for Leeds hospice

Andy Kilduff, 51, from Knaresborough, hopes to punch through his fundraising target of £600 for the charity, which his employers Farmac Building Supplies support as their chosen charity.

Andy has spent the last nine weeks doing intensive training ahead of the fight at the Royal Armouries.

Businessman Andy Kilduff hopes to box his way to raising vital funds for Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice this weekend.

He is now set to step into the ring to complete his fundraising mission.

Andy said his friends and family have been very supportive of his venture.

“To sum it up there are more people coming to watch me potentially get beaten up then they did to see me get married!" he joked.

“There are 12 people to a table and there are three tables booked full of people coming to watch me at the sell-out fight night this weekend.

“People who know me know I'm more of a lover than a fighter and to be truthful I'm not the best lover, so it will be interesting match!”

To get fight-ready Andy has spent nine weeks of gruelling training at Golden Team Gym in Beeston.

“As part of the charity event organised by White Collar Fighter Company I have been doing some intensive training for nine weeks at a local gym", Andy explained.

“I used to be quite active in my youth and wanted to get my fitness levels back, but I needed something to motivate myself. I have found the thought of getting beaten up has been the perfect motivation to go to gym three times a week!

“The training has been really hard but rewarding.

"They push you to your limits but they are respectful of your limits too. As we are getting closer to fight night it is getting more intense though.

“I am starting to feel nervous, there are some big blokes there!”

Despite the nerves, Andy says it is all for a good cause.

“I joined Farmac Building Supplies twelve months ago and they already had a charity partnership with Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice, which cared for the Grandad and Dad of the business owners, James and Simon Beverley. I wanted to do something to support that and help make sure other families can get the support they need.”

“I would greatly appreciate any donations to help raise money for such a great charity and to spur me on!”

Community Fundraising Manager at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice, Kirsty Christmas, said everyone at the hospice is in Andy’s corner.

“We wish Andy all the best as he steps into the ring to raise vital funds for local people needing our expert and compassionate care", she said.

"We want to thank Farmac Building Supplies for their continued support too.

"As a charity we rely on the generous support of local people and organisations to help our care continue.”

First time fighter Andy says he will be fighting his fears as he walks out into the ring to his chosen song ‘Jump Around’ by ‘House of Pain’.

He added: “My main fear is being in spot light and I don’t want to get knocked out the first three seconds.

"I have been doing lots of skipping and light foot work to try and avoid that!"

Andy said he wants to share thanks to everyone who is getting behind him.

“I’d really like to support the team at Golden Team Gym who have been really supportive and I would like to thank friends, family and customers of Farmac for their support too", Andy added.

“I will be fighting for whatever amount of self-respect I have left, flaunting no dignity, floating like a dead moth and stinging like a dish cloth in the hope people will donate to Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice!”