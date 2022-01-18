Businessman credits air ambulance with saving his life after horror crash on the A64
A businessman has praised the Yorkshire Air Ambulance for saving his life following a horror smash, and has now become a volunteer for the cause.
James Eastwood, 38, was travelling along the A64 in North Yorkshire on November 21 last year when his car collided with another vehicle.
He has no memory of the incident, but can vividly remember a paramedic saying "let's give him morphine".
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA), which is based at Nostell, dispatched their helicopter and James was flown to the nearest major trauma centre, Leeds General Infirmary, because of the extent of his injuries.
Tests revealed he had broken his spine in four places, suffered internal bleeding and seriously damaged his bowels.
The operations director for a food company spent 21 days in the hospital and has underwent surgery four times.
James, from Wakefield, is still recovering, but is now able to walk again.
Read More
However, he has now registered to become a volunteer for the charity, and providing his recovery goes well, he is planning on running eight miles from his home in Wakefield to Leeds General Infirmary to raise money for the charity later this year.
He will be joined by 10 of his friends, family and co-workers.
James said: “I had heard of Yorkshire Air Ambulance, but I had no idea that they are a charity.
"If it wasn’t for them, I would not have made it to the hospital in time by land ambulance due to massive internal bleeding.
"I’m really grateful for all they did and want to give back to them by doing all I can.”
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.